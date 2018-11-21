Speech to Text for Fast Cast Wednesday Morning

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we begin with breaking news with waay 31 steven dilsizian. happening today -- the jackson county sheriff's office is expected to reveal more information about skeletal remains found in the woods. the remains were found late yesterday between section and powell off of county road 120. officials will hold a press conference at 10 this morning-- the murder case of a decatur woman that dates back to 2005 now has a suspect who even confessed to the murder! 78-year-old samuel little - he's admitted to killing at least 90 people and now says he was the one who murdered nancy stevens. in january -- this case will be presented to a grand jury in lee county, mississippi happening today--- a scottsborro judge is expected in court-- after he did not disclose a previous arrest when he was appointed to the bench. the incident happened on august 3rd when officers responded to a fight involving an off-duty douglas police officer and judge scott berry. as firefighters get a handle on those wildfire in california-- people there are now bracing for a new challenge. rain on the way is causing big concerns over possible mudslides. a flash flood watch in effect from this afternoon through thanksgiving -- into friday morning. just in time for thanksgiving, the alabama department of transportation reports there are no temporary lane closures on alabama interstates. this begins noon today through midnight sunday, november 25th. the interstates include i-65 and i-20 throughout the state. happening today, the downtown rescue mission in huntsville is hosting their annual thanksgiving banquet. the downtown rescue mission has already handed out more than 800 boxes of food to serve more than 1200 people this week. the meals will be served today at 11am to 1 in the afternoon. if you are in need of a holiday meal-- you can go to season's "good moods, good food" in florence between 11 and 4. the free meal is for anyone who is in need, alone or college students -- who can't make it home for the holidays.