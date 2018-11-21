Clear

Hyde-Smith Under Fire for 2014 Photos

Posted: Wed Nov 21 07:22:37 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Nov 21 07:22:38 PST 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

signed the law in march. pictures from 20-14-- has mississippi senator cindy hyde are raising some eyebrows. it shows her posing with confederate artifacts...and a caption which reads, quote, "mississippi history at it's best." her re-election campaign hasn't issued a response. a video of her responding to the idea of a public hanging made the rounds last week - she says it was taken out of context. both pfizer and walmart asked for
