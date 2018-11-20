Speech to Text for Huntsville Native Returns Home from Camp Fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

firefighter. i checked the cal fire website ... and tonight - the camp fire is 70 percent contained ... that's why huntsville native zack mick man is back home tonight ... just 24 hours after getting back from california ... he's sharing with us what he saw in paradise ... zack mcmahon "it was almost like seeing a tornado had gone through there, but instead of a tornado it was just fire. everything was charred and there's nothing left but remains of what was a town." you're looking at video zack mick man shot while passing through what's left of paradise ... he's a huntsville native who was working in oregon as a wildland firefighter when he was called out to help fight the camp fire ... "it was different than anything i've ever seen." and anything he's ever trained for ... "normally we fight fire out in the woods. this time we're fighting fire and we're in cities, we're in neighborhoods." fourteen days straight fighting the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in california history ... sometimes working 24 hours straight to get the fire contained ... "it's a crazy feeling. you're working on a mountain, you're putting in a hand line on the side of a hill and when you look over to the mountain on the left there's just a wall of fire on top of it coming down towards you." "when you're really in front of the fire you get this ... the sky turns reddish orange and you can barely see the sun. you can barely see 30 feet in front of you." zack's back home in oregon now after working with firefighters from across the southwestern united states ... all of them waiting for wednesday's chance of rain ... "potentially, depending on how much rain, it could cause mudslides, but if anything that helps us a lot because that will bring the humidity up and it will put water on the ground for us." zack told me he and his fellow firefighters in oregon are on standby ...ready to go back if needed ... but for now he's asking everyone to pray for paradise ... in hsv ss waay 31