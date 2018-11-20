Speech to Text for Family reacts to murder confession

tonight - a 13-year cold case in decatur is open once again. samuel little - a self-confessed serial killer - admitted to murdering a decatur woman in 2005. nancy steven's bodywas found on a county road -- outside of tupelo over a decade ago. the medical examiner said she was strangled to death. today -- investigators confirmed she was one of little's -- alleged 90 victims! thanks for joining us -- i'm demetriamcclenton. and i'm dan shaffer... since this news broke - we've been combing through dozens of reports to learn more about little's past and the killings that happened over a decade ago. waay 31's kody fisher has also been hard at work. he tracked down a member of steven's family. he joins us live with their reaction to today's announcement. nancy stevens is buried here at the decatur cemetery... and her family finally knows the person responsible for putting her here... paul stevens/nancy's brother "it doesn't bring her back, but it brings closure." paul stevens is nancy's brother... he says her death was toughest on nancy's son... and his 84 year old mom who prayed every day to find out who killed her daughter... and when she foundout... paul stevens/nancy's brother "she was just hollerin' and jumpin' for joy, because she knew." now... the family is going through old photos of nancy..as a child... and as an adult... they hold on to the fact that she was loved by many in the community... paul stevens/nancy's brother "she was a people person. everybody knew her. when i say everybody she just got along with everybody." the family will continue to lean on their faith as they move through this next chapter of their lives... paul stevens/nancy's brother "faith kept us here and kept us strong." the stevens family sends their condolences to all the other families who had to bury their loved ones in cemeteries like this because of this serial killer... reporting live in decatur... kody fisher... waay