Speech to Text for Christmas Tree Shortage

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

ll: picking out a christmas tree such as this one is a family tradition for many but with the christmas tree shortage it could mean increasing costs for consumers. schneider "prices have gone up a little bit. people are scrambling. they're asking a lot more money for trees now that there is a shortage." high country christmas tree says they've been bringing christmas to huntsville for the last 35 years. this year was no different as they transport fraser fir trees from boone, north carolina to the tennessee valley. but 10 years ago, a shaky economy took a toll on the christmas tree industry. schneider "in the recession, 2008, a lot of the neighbors were just unable did not have the cash to put into replanting trees so a lot of people were not able to plant trees." fraser firs typically take 10 to 15 years to grow which is why there's a shortage of trees now. huntsville tree farmer george brown plants all of his own trees now but says he saw a decline in the availability of trees over the last few years. brown "he let me know that we had to get our order in early because he was not taking any new customers." after hurricane michael ripped through north carolina many are questioning whether that had an impact on the shortage. brown told me it didn't directly impact the current crops. brown "those are very temporary events. they will have an impact, yes, when we have a drought. a serious serious drought we may lose a year's planting." despite the shortage -- families are sticking with tradition and picking out the best live tree they can find. john king and his family have been picking out trees from valley head christmas trees for the last 14 years and says they would travel somewhere else to get one if they had to. king "some of the places that we've lived we've had to travel quite a distance to get to a tree farm so i can't imagine we'd do anything else." in huntsville, rr, waay 31