Speech to Text for Loss of Beloved Madison Captain

new information... madison city police aretalking to waay 31 about the loss of captain wayne kamus. "he was a fantastic police officer. he contributed to the safety of this community, but he was a family man and was part of our family too." kamus died monday morning from a heart attack. he spent nearly 18 years with the madison police. waay 31's brittany collins spoke with officers who worked with kamus. they tell us how much dedication he put into his job with the department. i spoke with captain john stringer who describes captain wayne kamus as an intelligent person and a "thinker"but most importantly, he was a good friend. pkg monday was a sad morning for captain john stringer and the madison police department. for us to lose wayne kamus, was not just a lost of a captain, but it's a loss of a brother and a friend. many say captain kamus set the example of what a police officer should aspire to be... he mentored younger officers and newer officers. he pointed them on a positive career path. capt kamus spent the last year preparing the madison police department for their national accreditation... he served as a school resource officer, gave police station tours to the boys and girl scout troops and he was even scheduled to participate in the "shop with a hero" program next month. we use words like, investing in the community and being a pillar of the community and that becomes cliche sometimes. but the truth of the matter is, wayne was all those things and more... captain stringer is going to miss walking by captain kamus' office every day... never saw him not smiling and if he wasn't smiling, it wasn't for very long. and stringer said captain kamus loved his family... his wife is going to miss him. wayne loved his wife more than anything in this world. she was the most important thing to him. look live i also learned captain wayne kamus was often seen at the kids tent at the madison street festival. reporting in madison, brittany