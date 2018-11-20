Speech to Text for Two Grissom Softball players selected for big tournament

two grissom softball players are playing in the jr all americans games this weekend in sarssota... anna clair nix and abby hornbuckle will enjoy the nice change in weather, of course, as they participate in a weekend full of softball. the top players from 32 states will get to play together. its a good chance for these high schoolers to showcase their skills to a new audience. it will be cool to play with other people you've never been with, see how other people play. yeah it will be cool to see new uniforms and see how other people talk. the two atheltes will be coached by college coaches during