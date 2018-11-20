Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Skeletal remains found in woods in Jackson County Full Story

Two Grissom Softball players selected for big tournament

Two players will partake in Jr. All-American Games

Posted: Tue Nov 20 17:08:40 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Nov 20 17:08:40 PST 2018
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Speech to Text for Two Grissom Softball players selected for big tournament

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

two grissom softball players are playing in the jr all americans games this weekend in sarssota... anna clair nix and abby hornbuckle will enjoy the nice change in weather, of course, as they participate in a weekend full of softball. the top players from 32 states will get to play together. its a good chance for these high schoolers to showcase their skills to a new audience. it will be cool to play with other people you've never been with, see how other people play. yeah it will be cool to see new uniforms and see how other people talk. the two atheltes will be coached by college coaches during
Huntsville
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 38°
Florence
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 41°
Fayetteville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 32°
Decatur
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Scottsboro
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events