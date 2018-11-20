Speech to Text for Red Cross Blood Donations Needed

new at four... the red cross wants you to donate blood during the holidays... leading up to the iron bowl this weekend. a blood drive was held to encourage alabama and auburn fans to donate. waay31's sydney martin explains why the need is so critical. ted, henrich, red cross board member, "blood is life. it's important to all of us." ted henrich told me he's donated blood for about 30 years and tuesday was his latest donation. ted, henrich, red cross board member,"there is always a need for blood. but right now it's more than usual. all the fires happening in california...all the hurricanes we had down south." henrich's donations won't only help people who are going through natural disasters but also people are who fighting illnesses like cancer.... and donors at tuesday's blood drive were entered to win themed prizes for the team they "bleed" for. amy wasyluka, cancer survivor, "blood donations are super important to people like me who have gone through illness or injury like that. with my type of cancer often time we would rely on blood donation." amy wasyluka had lymphoma when she was in her teens and isn't able to give blood but relies on people like henrich who give blood to help save lives. amy wasyluka, cancer survivor "bleeding is a problem for us. so if i had fallen or gotten hurt or cut i could have very quickly needed a blood transfusion." syd, "tuesday's blood drive wrapped up at 3 o'clock today and donated blood that will help xxxxxpeople. in hsv sm waay 31 news."