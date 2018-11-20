Speech to Text for Last Minute Thanksgiving Food Shopping

than 2-30! last minute thanksgiving shoppers beware- experts say today is the worst day to find that perfect turkey. waay 31s sierra phillips talked to shoppers about how they are beating the crowds this year i'm here at a grocery store on pratt in huntsville you can see behind me right now the parking lot is packed now this particular grocery store says its busiest day will be tomorrow-- but today will be pretty bad too briggs "i don't like crowds" james briggs told me he does everything he can to avoid the turkey day crowds briggs "i always get a early start" karen alford told me she was surprised to hear that tuesday is the busiest grocery shopping day during thanksgiving week alford "i figured the last minute people would probably be tomorrow laughs" and on tuesday, she managed to avoid the crowds alford "i've seen people but not to to bad yet" briggs just had to stop by the grocery store for one item "one more item to pick-up and i'll be through" but he says the key to turkey day success is an early start "i get an early start on everything" now i talked to the grocery store manager here and he told me your best bet if you have any last minute items is to come early tomorrow morning in hsv sp waay31 news.