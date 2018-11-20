Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Skeletal remains found in woods in Jackson County Full Story

Last Minute Thanksgiving Food Shopping

Tuesday and Wednesday are the busiest shopping days for your Thanksgiving feast.

Posted: Tue Nov 20 16:51:28 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Nov 20 16:51:29 PST 2018
Posted By: Dave Keller

Speech to Text for Last Minute Thanksgiving Food Shopping

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

than 2-30! last minute thanksgiving shoppers beware- experts say today is the worst day to find that perfect turkey. waay 31s sierra phillips talked to shoppers about how they are beating the crowds this year i'm here at a grocery store on pratt in huntsville you can see behind me right now the parking lot is packed now this particular grocery store says its busiest day will be tomorrow-- but today will be pretty bad too briggs "i don't like crowds" james briggs told me he does everything he can to avoid the turkey day crowds briggs "i always get a early start" karen alford told me she was surprised to hear that tuesday is the busiest grocery shopping day during thanksgiving week alford "i figured the last minute people would probably be tomorrow laughs" and on tuesday, she managed to avoid the crowds alford "i've seen people but not to to bad yet" briggs just had to stop by the grocery store for one item "one more item to pick-up and i'll be through" but he says the key to turkey day success is an early start "i get an early start on everything" now i talked to the grocery store manager here and he told me your best bet if you have any last minute items is to come early tomorrow morning in hsv sp waay31 news.
Huntsville
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 38°
Florence
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 41°
Fayetteville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 32°
Decatur
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Scottsboro
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events