Speech to Text for Lawsuit Over Suspended Licences

about the abuse. new at six... the alabama law enforcement agency is responding to a lawsuit. the southern poverty law center claims the agency is unfairly punishing people with low incomes... by suspending driver's licenses over traffic citations. waay 31's rodneya ross is at big spring park tonight to explain what the lawsuit is all about. rodneya? dan...demetria... the s-p-l-c claims the practice violates the 14th amendment... and unfairly targets poor people. people i talked to don't like the idea of suspending someone's license when they can't pay a traffic ticket. alabama troopers have suspended around 23- thousand licenses for unpaid traffic tickets. according to a lawsuit filed by the southern poverty law center ... the state does not have to notify a driver their license has been suspended. the s-p-l-csays this causes additional stresses for people who already can't afford to pay their tickets. one woman i talked to agreed with the suit saying it's unfair to those drivers. sot "it's a spiral. they get a ticket that they can't pay and they can't pay it because they don't have income and if they lose their license then they maybe can't get to a job and it's a never ending cycle." waay 31 also reached out to the southern poverty law center for comment but we did not hear back.