Speech to Text for Huntsville Development Master Plan

so important. greg. dan and demetria. over those three- and- a- half years, there have been more than a hundred community meetings. from garden clubs to slick presentations. consider all that public input -- rocket fuel for the rocket city. michelle "input is invaluable. no one wants anything forced on them. the city doesn't, nor do residents.but, we figured out if we work together and come up with some tangible outcomes that we all agree on and all determine are our priorities, then the outcome is much better." city planners say working together with people in the community ... has been a driving force of "big picture huntsville." the website is a framework folks can help fill in to fully develop the city's master plan. tommy "everybody out there wants to make sure that you have a plan, that you have a strategy. that your strategy is something that works." listening to what the public has to say ... remains a key component of developing the rocket city's master plan. dennis "i know a lot of folks just want to know that they're heard. or they just want to have some level of engagement." city planners know people don't like surprises. they want to know what's coming down the pike. and why. that's why public input into big picture huntsville ... makes it a living breathing plan that people in huntsville can help grow. dennis "some folks will throw out ideas that may be a little far-fetched. but, they just want to know why. why would that work and then if you can explain the steps that you're taking -- how you got from point a to point b -- i think folks just generally appreciate it." topping the list of priorities for the city ... building a live - work - connect community. a place where people have a stake in staying connected. reporting live in huntsville, greg privett, waay 31 news. though the master plan was unveiled today - some of those projects are already underway or completed. construction for huntsville's first boutique-style hotel -- is expected to begin later this year. the "106 jefferson hotel" -- will be the first boutique hotel in huntsville with 117 rooms, a restaurant and a rooftop bar. this will be the third curio hotel in alabama -- with other locations in birmingham and mobile. in the last week - the huntsville city council approved the plan to change williams avenue to a 1 lane road. the switch is part of the master plan in order to make downtown huntsville safer for pedestrians. williams avenue runs in front of the von braun center and behind big spring park. and talking about the von braun center. construction is already underway on the new 9 million dollar music hall... and is expected to be finished by fall of next year. the hall will hold around 12-hundred people. the v-b-c says -- the north hall's expansion is expected to increase revenue from 30 to 44 million dollars. we're digging deeper into the city's master plan. coming up at waay 31 news at 6, how city planners embraced thinking out of the box ... about issues like a light rail