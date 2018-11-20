Speech to Text for Huntsville "Big Picture" Master Plan Announced

right now a live look "big picture huntsville dot com" - a website mayor tommy battle calls a long-term road map for the city. he says it's a plan that will change and grow, based on what you want. waay 31's greg privett goes over how this dynamic plan is sparking some out-of-the-box thinking for huntsville. greg. dan and demetria, here inside city hall, leaders are proud of the new website ... calling it a way to look at the big picture with more and new eyes. part of that input ... means thinking out of the box. <<take package > "you're better off having a plan that is a long-range plan. this is a really long- range plan. it looks out 25, 30, 35 years -- 40 years from now." mayor tommy battle insists that long range will strategically position huntsville. "without a plan, you're kind of meandering along." from meandering to fast track. that's how city planners view the momentum they believe the city will see from "big picture huntsville." "if there are projects that you are going to roll out, make sure folks know they're coming. and make sure they know why they're coming." no surprise ... transportation is a major issue facing huntsville. but, a vision with depth gives huntsville planners the opportunity to think out-of-the box. for example, looking really long-range, the potential for a light-rail system in the rocket city. michelle "if you don't plan for it, then you won't be prepared for it. so, we've been excited about looking at best practices from other communities -- communities that have figured out a way to make thinks like light rail work. and we're looking to use many of those practices here in huntsville." <greg > light rail might sound really out-of-the box for huntsville. city planners tell me huntsville might not have a light rail system per se. it might be something like a system of trollies or busses. reporting in huntsville, greg privett, waay 31 news.> some parts of the downtown master plan have already come to life! there is already a 1-thousand foot-- cycle track on spragins street in downtown huntsville! it cost the city about 250- thousand dollars. it was made to make safe connections to other parts of the city. the cycle track is a pilot project -- to see if it could be used in other parts of the city... three new restaurants are also coming downtown thanks to the master plan! you're looking at renderings of the multi-million development that will go at the corner of holmes and spragins. the names of the restaurants haven't been released yet. there are also plans for rooftop bars and office space. another part of the downtown master plan is also already done! the aldridge creek greenway expansion opened up in april. it runs along the creek at weatherly road. the greenway master plan includes construction of more than 300 miles of trails from north to south huntsville. right now -- there are about 73 miles of existing greenways. waay 31 has been following the downtown master plan since the beginning... if you want to see everything planned -- go to waay tv dot com and type "master plan" in the search