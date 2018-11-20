Speech to Text for Facebook Marketplace Deal Turns Into Robbery

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

waay 31 news at ten. new at six... huntsville police are looking for a man after a facebook marketplace deal turned into an armed robbery! it happened in an area just off university drive near jordan lane. neighbors told us robberies are nothing unusual for the area. wayne johnson, lives in huntsville, "if i wanted to do something like that this would be the place to do it." waay 31's sydney martin is live at the huntsville police department after learning more about the robbery - and advice police have for anyone meeting a stranger to buy or sell something. dan, demetria huntsville police told me the public safety complex is open 24/7 so they encourage anyone to come here or to one of their precincts to buy and sell things to make sure you're not the next victim. wayne johnson, lives in huntsville, "it's not a well lit area...the nearest light is what? 50 foot from here." wayne johnson told me he's lived in his neighborhood for 2 decades and hadn't heard about the robbery tuesday evening... wayne johnson, lives in huntsville, "it doesn't surprise me." "nothing surprises me over here." "i was robbed when i first moved to my house...and several have been robbed around here." huntsville police said the victim was trying to sell his phone on facebook marketplaceand met up with the potential buyer.after the victim showed him his phone- police say the suspect pulled out a gun and demanded both the phone for sale and the victim's phone. he handed both over -- and the suspect ran away. wayne johnson "if i was trying to find an isolated place where i would deal in some unlawful activity i would probably welcome this place." huntsville police told us they recommend the buyer setting the meet-up point and for it to be in a well- lit place or at a police precinct. lt. michael johnson, huntsville police"usually if you're going to invite a criminal to a place like that..they're probably not going to meet you." in the meantime--the neighbor i talked to told me he hopes the crime stops soon. "very disheartening. we all are unhappy. we love our neighbors but we don't love the activity." if you have any information about the armed robbery monday night you are asked to call police. live in hsv sm waay 31 news.