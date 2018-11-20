Speech to Text for Old Highway 20 Bridge May Soon Be Replaced

about it. almost three years after this bridge flooded, there's a plan to replace it... i talked with many people who live and work in the area and they tell me they're happy to hear something is finally being done about it. pkg: glenn lang, lives in limestone county "i'm excited to see it. that's my route to get back to the old home place down here. i've lived down the road here for years and was born and raised down here." glenn lang travels on old highway 20 often.. and says he's happy to hear a bridge that's been out of commission for several years will finally be replaced. and he's not the only one. eddie fernandez, lives in limestone co. "i'm going to like it being brand new and safer. that's the main goal for mei just want it to be safe for everybody." the limestone county commission approved a construction agreement with the state to build the new bridge.. which the commissioner for the district tells me will be twice the size of the old one... something those living nearby say they're glad to hear since the road will see more traffic once the mazda- toyota plant is finished. eddie fernandez, lives in limestone co. "as far as the traffic and stuff, it's going to get busier with that being there and the surrounding neighborhoods." glenn lang, lives in limestone county "we're going to see a lot of houses built here. we're going to see cotton fields disappear. this will be a populated area in the next 30, 40, 50 years." the commissioner for the district tells me construction on the bridge was delayed because of funding.. and a potential threat to some endangered snails living nearby. eddie fernandez, lives in limestone co. "as long as we don't harm the environment, and we can work around it, i'd just go for it. there's no reason to say, 'no, we can't build the bridge because of the snails.'" commissioner jason black told me, the good news is, they've found a way to build the bridge without disturbing the snail's habitat.. something many are glad to hear. eddie fernandez, lives in limestone co. "i'm just glad it's going to get done. i'll be glad to go over it again." sk on cam: commissioner black tells me he hopes to see the project done by halloween of 2019... he says they'll offer an incentive to those bidding for the project to make sure that that's done. reporting in limestone county, sk, waay