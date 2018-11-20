Speech to Text for Man Confesses To Killing 90 Women

and on waay 31 news at 10. a breaking news update now on a man who claims to have killed 90-women across the country. samuel little has also confessed to killing a decatur woman more than a decade ago. i'm dan shaffer. and i'm demetria mcclenton. deputies say little dumped nancy stevens' body in tupelo in 2005. waay 31's scottie kay joins us live now from decatur where she just talked with police about the case.. scottie? dan, demetria... i talked with folks here at the decatur police department.. and while they didn't have an investigator who helped work on that case back in 2005 that could talk with me.. they told me they're proud and grateful for the way the lee county sheriff's office in mississippi and other agencies have handled this case.. and they say they're hoping the news will bring some closure to nancy stevens' family. now we have been actively working on finding one of stevens' family members since the news broke. waay 31 called the mortuary where stevens' funeral service was held back in 2005. when we got there, they immediately knew who we were talking about.. and are helping us get in touch with someone who they believe is a family member of stevens. we are working to get in touch with that family member and as soon as we do.. we'll keep you updated. reporting live in decatur, sk, waay 31 news we have a timeline of what lead to little's astounding confessions. in september 2014 - he was convicted in los angeles of three cold-case murders... four years later ... summer of 2018 - his d-n-a was connected to an unsolved 1994 murder in texas. he was indicted in july and transferred to texas. in october - investigators from tupelo and decatur went to texas to question him about the murder of nancy stevens. and just last week he confessed to killing 90 women in total... little's confessed crimes span the country. here are the states where he says he's murdered - from ohio to california - and everywhere in between. little tells police he first killed in 19-70 and continued killing through 2005. little -- a georgia native -- also claims to have killed three young women in georgia... he said he killed one of the victims in 1979 -- her body was found in phenix city, alabama. little told investigators he met her at a club... and strangled her. he also claims to have killed an 18 year old... she left her home in 1982 to get ice cream and never came back. her remains were found a month later in someone's back yard in bibb county, georgia... he also admitted to killing another woman there.her identity is still unknown... as scottie mentioned ... our crews are working hard now to track down nancy stevens' family. see what we uncover tonight on