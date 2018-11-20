Speech to Text for Possible Tax Increase Coming Soon

of passing. im here at a gas station on andrew jackson -- right now if you came here you'd be paying an 18 cent per gallon state tax on gas ... a tax that could go up next year. cothren "if thats what it takes to get them fixed i think we need to" kenneth cothren told me hes on the road often for work and says a gas tax hike could be a necessary evil-- cothren "nobody likes increases but thats what life is about" ...but cothren, like other drivers i talked to today, say they are okay with it but only... monk "as long as the money is used right as long as its used what its supposed to be used for" the alabama state gas tax has not increasedsince 1992. while lawmakers haven't figured out any details for a hike, we know a measure last year failed. it would have increased the tax by 4 cents in 2017, 2 in 2019, 3 in 2024 house speaker mac mccutcheon says this time he's optimistic because the public is more informed and traffic conditions have gotten worse cothren "there are bad roads that need to be fixed" lawmakers told me today they're still working out the logistics ... if they introduce this, it would be in march 2019. it would include other measures like finding a way for electric car drivers to contribute ... and focusing on the population increase. in huntsville sp waay31 news