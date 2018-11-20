Speech to Text for Thanksgiving travel will be dry across the Valley

thanksgiving travel weather looks dry across the deep south. the northeast will be bitterly cold on wednesday and even colder on thanksgiving day. thanksgiving day wind chills will be below zero from boston and new york city to washington and buffalo. if you are traveling to the northeast, you will need to pack your cold weather gear - heavy coats and many layers. your travel plans could be disrupted by snow across the great lakes region on wednesday. rain may slow you down along the west coast from central california to washington and oregon and along the texas gulf coast. at home in the tennessee valley, our temperatures are dropping, too. while we will be colder than on previous days, we will not be anywhere close to as cold as the northeast. our temperatures will drop through the 40s this evening. expect upper 30s by 10 pm. wednesday morning will start with upper 20s and lower 30s. wednesday will warm into the lower 50s beneath sunshine. thanksgiving will be mostly sunny with a chilly start in the 30s and a warmer finish near 60. friday's black friday sales will be dry to start, but rain will begin increasing between noon and 3 pm. rain will likely fall through friday night and end between 6 am and 9 am saturday. the rest of saturday will be dry, but another quick round of rain is growing increasingly likely for sunday afternoon and evening. monday and tuesday will be dry but noticeably coler after a weekend in the