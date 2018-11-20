Clear

Lane Closures On I-565

Posted: Tue Nov 20 08:24:06 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Nov 20 08:24:07 PST 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

happening today---there's some lane closures you need to know about on i-565 as you get ready to head out of town for the thanksgiving holiday. the outside shoulder of the eastboundi-565 near exit 3 will be closed. it's for construction of concrete barrier rails. expect single lane closures from 8 am until 3 pm today. wednesday the outside lanes will be closed
