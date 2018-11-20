Speech to Text for Property Tax Increase

a proposal to raise property taxes in order to expand the madison city school district is moving forward after the town of triana voted in favor of the proposal. triana had to approve the hike as well since its students go to madison city schools. triana and madison will now draft the legislation that will go to the state legislature for its approval before being put on a ballot. if it's approved -- the towns hope to have a special election in october. that proposed "12 mil" tax woul increase property taxes in madison and triana by 120 dollars for every 100- thousand dollars of a home's value.