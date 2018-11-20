Speech to Text for Police Searching for Suspected Thief

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

homepage. madison police are looking for a suspected thief - who was caught on camera snooping around homes and trying to pry open doors. this is the video from that homeowner who says the attempted robbery happened earlier this month. madison police told waay 31-- that same person is suspected of stealing from a neighbor's home the same night. "i feel very violated that somebody has come uninvited to my home in my back yard and on my porch butted with "it would be nice to see a patrol officer to run through the neighborhood. especially late at night when everyone's asleep," police did tell us unless something is stolen, they're not going to assign a detective to the case. instead, the'll beef up patrols