Huntsville Master Plan

happening today -- the blueprints to the future of huntsville will be revealed. after hundreds of public meetings - mayor tommy battle is ready to show the big picture master plan for the city. waay31's steven dilsizian is live now with what we can expect to see. part of the downtown master plan has already come to life in recent months. there is now a 1,000 foot cycle track located on spragins street. the new track cost the city approximately 250 thousand dollars. it was created to provide safe connections to many of the city's public spaces. it is also a pilot project to help determine if cycle tracks could be used in other areas of the city. also a new hotel is planned for downtown-- as the master plan aims to bring more businesses into the area. it's called "106 jefferson," an will stand where hale brothers furniture was located. it'll be the first boutique-style hotel in huntsville with 117 rooms, a restaurant, and rooftop bar. it's part of what is called the curio collection, which has locations in birmingham and montgomery.