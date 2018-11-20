Speech to Text for Downtown Rescue Mission Food Giveaway

hundreds of people in need here in the tennessee valley are getting a helping hand with their thanksgiving dinners. the downtown rescue mission is handing out more than 800 boxes of food to serve more than 1200 people this week. the mission has performed this service for roughly 20 years here in huntsville. dozens of volunteers lined up to help carry the food to the cars of those receiving it. those who spoke with waay 31 say this is an invaluable service around the holiday. i had a brother and a mother pass and i was left with some unsettled debts that i've been paying. it's just been taking it all. and for them to help me have some food on my table for thanksgiving, it means a whole lot. you have to be pre-registered to get a food box. on wednesday and thursday, the mission will open to the public from 11-1 for their annual