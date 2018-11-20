Speech to Text for Salmonella Outbreak From Turkey

tests. federal health officials are warning of a salmonella outbreak linked to raw turkey products. in the last year at least 164- people were hospitalized. one person in california died. there are some simple steps you can take to protect your family -- such as... using a cutting board specifically for raw meat. and make sure you are constantly cleaning your kitchen to reduce the chance of infection!