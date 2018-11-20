Speech to Text for Flu Shot Study

million dollars ... a new report revealed fewer children are getting the flu shot. a new report from the university of michigan's children's hospital says 34 percent of parents said their children probably won't get flu shots this year. of the parents included in the poll -- about half of them said they just follow whatever their child's doctor recommends. last year was a particularly bad flu season! here's a look at the numbers.... we mentioned 185 children died from the flu last year. that was a record- breaking number! according to the alabama department of public health -- there were 145 "influenza- related deaths" in the state last year. 80 of those--were later confirmed to be the flu through