Speech to Text for Fast Cast Tuesday Morning

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. n just a few hours huntsville mayor tommy battle will reveal the future growth plans for the city. take vo: the big picture master plan is finally being presented after hundreds of public meetings. it will hve a growth plan for the rocket city for the next 5, 10 and 15 years. the plan will be revealed at 10 am. guntersville board of education is discussing the option of a new school. the board would need funding that will come from a sales tax increase, property tax increase, or going to the bond market. the board met last night to discuss their options. madison police are looking for a suspected thief - who was caught on camera snooping around homes and trying to pry open doors. they told us the same person is suspected of stealing from a neighbor's home the same night. police did tell us they plan to beef up patrol in the area. a body found near robinson creek in hollywood is at the coroner's office for an autopsy. sheriff's deputies in jackson county told us the body was so decomposed they don't know if it's a man or woman or if any foul play was involved in the death. the death toll in california climbed to 82 overnight after two more victims were discovered. the number of missing, however, has decreased again to 700...down from 1300 this weekend. the camp fire in northern california is now 70 percent contained - the woolsey fire near los angeles is 95% contained. new this morning, a federal judge has temporarily barred the trump administration from refusing asylum to immigrants who cross the border illegally. a us district court judge in san francisco issued the temporary ban during a monday hearing. in shift before the holidays, home improvement store lowe's announced this morning that it will close its retail stores in mexico and certain non-core u.s. businesses. that includes alacrity renovation services and iris smart home comes after they previously announced they will close 20 underperforming stores here in the us. graysville, ala. the downtown rescue mission is handing out more than 800 boxes of food to serve more than 1200 people this week. on wednesday and thursday, the mission will open to the public from 11-1 for their annual thanksgiving banquets. volunteers in the shoals are preparing for the fourth annual "free thanksgiving day meal." if you are in need of a holiday meal with all the trimmings -- you can go to season's "good moods, good food" in florence between 11 and 4. let's get another look this morning at your traffic as you head out the door. kate?