School board considering new high school

guilty... new at ten... tonight, guntersville board of education members are weighing their options ... trying to decide whether guntersville high school should be renovated -- or rebuilt all together ... waay 31's sarah singleterry sat down with the superintendent today and learned why he's all but made his decision ... gina kirkley "it's just so outdated" two of gina kirkley's kids graduated from guntersville high ... the last one finishing up in 2010 ... even then ... she knew the school needed an upgrade ... gina kirkley "i felt like it was old and needed to be updated" at monday night's work session the board of education bounced around ideas about whether it'd be better to renovate or rebuild ... brett stanton "often times a renovation can cost more than a build, and so i think that's where we are at this point as far as our high school's concerned." the board didn't vote tonight ... but superintendent brett stanton told me he thinks a new school may be the best bet ... especially with the current school being about 50 years old ... brett stanton "so much of the equipment is almost dilapidated." but in order to get a new school ... the board needs funding that will come from a sales tax increase, property tax increase, or going to the bond market ... brett stanton "with a property tax increase or with a bond you're looking at voter participation and voter support" which he already has from kirkley ... gina kirkley "guntersville's growing so much and the potential to have a better facility attracts more people here." single jingleterry "stanton told me if the board decides to move forward on the new building they'll likely build it here on current high school property ... that would keep students from being moved around during construction but kirkley doesn't think its the safest option." gina kirkley "it's just accidents waiting to happen when you have kids pulling in, cars flying down the mountain. if i have kids there still i would want it to be somewhere else." stanton added that even if the board had all the funding they needed right now ... a new school is still about five years away ... in guntersville ss waay 31 news the board also plans to renovate cherokee and guntersville elementary schools which stanton said --would cost about