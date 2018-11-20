Speech to Text for Madison car and house break-ins

the suspect ran away! new at ten... take a look at this! madison police are looking for a suspected thief - caught on camera snooping around homes -trying to pry open doors! thanks for joining us -- i'm dan shaffer... and i'm demetria mcclenton. waay 31's kody fisher talked to the home owner who wants to see the person caught... .. right around this time earlier this month the gross family was almost asleep when these security cameras caught an uninvited visitor in their back yard... nats: barking that's exactly what maricela gross's dogs were doing the night someone tried to break into her house. she didn't think much of it at the time... but someone was trying to pry open her locked garage. the personthen went onto the screened in porch... just feet from her bedroom door... maricela gross/homeowne r "i feel very violated that somebody has come uninvited to my home in my back yard and on my porch." kody fisher "the madison police department says having security camera video does help them catch people like this, but unless they steal something they're not going to assign a detective to the case. instead, they would just bolster their patrols in the area." maricela gross/homeowne r "it would be nice to see a patrol officer to run through the neighborhood. especially late at night when everyone's asleep." madison police tell me this person is suspected of stealing from a neighbor's home the same night... and they need the communities help in finding them... gross says she's grateful for the effort from police... but... maricela gross/homeowne r "we as home homeowners need to do what we can also to protect ourselves and to protect the neighbors next to you." in the mean time... she will listen to her dogs warnings more... maricela gross/homeowne r "i'm not going to ignore their barking anymore and i'm going to get up and i'm going to going to look at it. i'm not going to tell them to be quite." madison police tell me thieves come out during the holiday season a lot more... and find people hiding gifts in their garage and cars... so they say to be on the look out for suspicious people... reporting live in madison... kody