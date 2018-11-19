Speech to Text for Man Stabbed Multiple Times

victim, breken? investigators tell us the victim is still at eliza coffee memorial hospital but he has been able to identify at least one of his attackers. lauderdale county investigators tell us they were called to this area of county road 112 sunday morning after the victim made his way onto his neighbors porch and asked them to call for help. officials said the victim was stabbed in the back, abdomen, and head multiple times. the victim did tell investigators he knows one of the suspects who stabbed him before he was taken to the hospital. investigators also found what they believe is the get away car dumped at the intersection of county road 200 and 15... which is a different car from the one stolen from the victim. investigators have issued abe on the look out call for the gmc ukon that was stolen from the victim. officials are not releasing the name of the victim or possible suspects at this time until they get more information. officials believe burglary could have been a possible motive. live in flo