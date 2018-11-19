Speech to Text for 2 Arrested in Infant Rape Case

the man who works at this citgo tells mea woman came inside of another store he was working at saying she saw simon porter walking downhighway 79 in the town of skyline. i couldn't tell it was him because he wasn't looking my way or near the store. so i didn't pay attention because people walk in the street all the time. pathik patel was working at the citgo gas station in skyline early sunday morning...he said a regular customer came in telling him she thought she saw simon porter walking down the road near the store. i said are you sure? she said yes. that looks like him. glasses, red hair and short. i said, lets call the cops. patel let the woman use the store's phone because she didn't have asignal on her cell phone we called...another lady came in 3 hours later, saying they caught him. i said, well that was him. the same lady that called came in and said they caught him. patel said porter wasn't talking to anyone while he was walking...when authorities arrived, he was heading towards scottsboro he didn't ask for nothing. he was just walking down the street. nothing odd about tha investigators say the alleged rape of the infant happened on nov 10th. the vanderbilt children's hospital says the baby will suffer damage that'll last his whole life. reporting live in jackson co