Speech to Text for Roundabout construction causing issues

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the decatur police department... some florence business owners say a million dollar roundabout is costing them money! the city is building it on huntsville road at royal avenue - anticipating more traffic associated with the new hospital. construction will take about 80 days. the problem - it's been just about impossible to get to some of the businesses. waay 31's breken terry joins us live with what the city is doing to help those businesses, breken? i am here on huntsville road and you can see it's shutdown but just beyond this blocked road are local businesses and the city of florence has put up these signs reminding people they are still open. kent- it's a little bit difficult but you can make it. john kent came to eat at his favorite restaurant in florence but with construction on a roundabout stopping the flow of traffic he says it was a bit hard to get in. he says normally his favorite restaurant is packed this time of day. kent- here at staggs it's usually this time of day you can't get a seat in there and now there ain't but three or four people in there. the city says it's about 25 days into the construction of the new roundabout and it knows the road closure and detour has businesses owners upset so it put out these large 'open' signs to help them. patterson -the city has helped us some with the signs. they gave us the signs to point the way in and out. the city says it plans on getting larger signs for the businesses. ken patterson's business is right on the corner of the construction and he says it's a headache but in the end it will be a good thing for his business. patterson- there is gonna be a lot of traffic here we haven't had before and i think the roundabout is gonna help get the traffic circling through here better. patterson and others tell me they can't wait for the roundabout to be finished. they are building the roundabout because of the anticipated traffic the new hospital will bring. the roundabout should be done by early 2019. patterson and others tell me they can't wait for the roundabout to be finished. they are building the roundabout because of the anticipated traffic the new hospital will bring. the roundabout should be done