Speech to Text for Two Limestone County Schools employees suspended without pay

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

news. limestone county schools suspended two employees without pay. but, not everyone agrees with the decisions. the superintendent told waay 31 ... the suspensions involve a school bus driver and an assistant football coach. waay31's scottie kay is in limestone county tonight with reaction from parents. kathy najera, parent "there's always something going on in the schools. sometimes, it gets blown out of proportion." that was kathy najera's response when she learned limestone county schools suspended two employees without pay. in a split vote, the board of education suspended for swatting at a child.the bus driver said the girl got out of her seat and tried to play under the driver seat while the bus was moving. kathy najera, parent "if she had looked down to see what was on her foot and veered a little bit, she could've went off the road or hit another vehicle." something other parents agree with. jeremy sanderfer, parent "i don't think that bus driver should have gotten suspended for that because lives were at stake." the district also suspended an assistant football coach it refuses to name.superinte ndent tom sisk did tell me the coach threatened to use a racial slur at a player. kathy najera, parent "i think he's trying to be one of the students and he shouldn't. he's a teacher, he's a coach, he's an adult." some parents say it doesn't matter how the word endsor in what context it should never be used, period. jeremy sanderfer, parent "it brings back all these bad memories. it's almost pretty much used as a bad word. i don't think it's ever right for a teacher to call a student that word." sk on cam: i spoke with limestone county schools superintendent tom sisk and he told me he believes both suspensions were necessary.. and he says limestone county schools will never tolerate even a threat of a racial slur. reporting in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news school officials say the bus driver received a three-day suspension while the assistant coach will be off for a week