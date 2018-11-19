Speech to Text for Huntsville police adding extra patrol to Bob Wade Lane

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at six... huntsville police are warning drivers of the dangers of drinking and driving ... hours after a deadly crash. it happened this morning on bob wade lane near w-t garrison lane - about a half mile from u-s highway 2-3-1. waay 31's sydney martin is live at the huntsville police department with how seriously the department takes this. sydney? dan, demetria-- huntsville police told me bob wade lane is on the top of it's list this holiday season...after two deadly wrecks happened on the stretch of road in less than a month. lt. michael johnson, huntsville police "any road is dangerous but that road in particular for a distracted and or a driver under the influenceis even more dangerous." huntsville police told waay 31 nearly 140 crashes have happened along bob wade lane in the past 3 years. 4 of those wrecks were deadly....with the most recent happening monday morning... lt. michael johnson, huntsville police"we're going to start paying attention to this road a little more especially during the holidays. our dui unit will patrol the areas that are within the city limits of huntsville. as well as our shift patrols. they'll be driving through the roadway." monday's wreck---sent the driver who has not been identified to the hospital with life threatening injuries-- police believe he was speeding when he struck a pole and may have also been under the influence of drugs and alcohol. his passenger-- 37 year old jerry humphrey junior died at the scene of the wreck. and huntsville police are hoping to stop more families from experiencing the loss humphrey's family is now going though right before thanksgiving. lt. michael johnson, huntsville police"it's also tragic for family members. during the holiday season we don't see very many traffic fatalities in huntsville but the ones that have occurred before you have to think of not only the first responders but also the families that have to deal with the loss." huntsville police told me they are sending off toxicology samples to determine if the driver was in fact under the influence...ther e is no update on his condition tonight live in huntsville