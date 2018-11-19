Speech to Text for Amazon No Rush Delivery Service

on time. black friday deals are already online! you can save even more money on christmas gifts if you know where to look. our tech guy jamey tucker has a shopping secret only power-amazon shoppers know about. if you're one of the hundreds of millions of people who'll be shopping on amazon over the next several weeks, you're probably looking to save money. but did you know amazon will actually pay you while you shop? you just have to be patient. most amazon shoppers put things in their cart and checkout using the free 2 day shipping. it's a perk of being an amazon prime member. but if you don't absolutely positively have to have it in 2 days, amazon will slide 5 bucks into your account. it's called "no rush delivery" and you may have missed it. when you're checking out, look for the option. rather than getting the item delivered in one or two days, you'll get it in about a week. as an incentive amazon will give you 5-bucks. i ordered a pair of runners compression sleeves and one week later they showed up in my mailbox and 5 dollars showed up in my amazon account. it could only be used with amazon prime now, which is fine. i'll use the 5 dollars for a free pack of batteries. amazon says the 5 dollars credited to your account will be either discounts or rewards. chances are many of things you'll be buying this week won't be opened or even wrapped for a few days or weeks, so this amazon deal is too good to pass up this time of year. i haven't seen a mention of a limit to how many times you can take advantage of he deal. so it appears you can do it every time you order something and agree to wait for it. that's what the tech, i'm jamey tucker you have to be an amazon prime customer to get the 5 dollar bonus. you will