Guns Reported Stolen

new at four... people in decatur are on edge -- after learning multiple shotguns were stolen from a home.. right now, police are still looking for some of the people involved. decatur police say--some of the shotguns were recovered and arrests were made.. and they are expecting more! they say some of the guns were sold illegally. waay 31's scottie kay joins us live from decatur after talking with police and people living there about the theft.. scottie? dan, demetria.. the decatur police department is releasing very little information on this case.. they tell us it's because they don't want to jeopardize finding those responsible.. but at the same time, they're asking the public for help. kevin shelby, lives in decatur "it's dangerous because shotguns are dangerous and can hurt someone or take a life." that was kevin shelby's response after learning that a large number of shotguns were stolen from a house in decatur. police aren't saying which house as it could jeopardize the investigation.. but now shelby wants to know in case it's one of his neighbors. he told me until he has more information.. he's going to stay alert. kevin shelby, lives in decatur "be on the lookout and stay inside till i find out the guns are safely away, just so i don't run into an accident." while police are asking the public for help in finding those responsible, shelby says he doesn't think he can do much. kevin shelby, lives in decatur "you can't help if you don't know where the problem is coming from. it could be right next to you or miles away, so you need more information to be able to do something about." but shelby does have a message for anyone looking to buy a gun.. so that you don't buy from the wrong person. kevin shelby, lives in decatur "i know they have a serial number or something like that that you can check with the police or a gun store to make sure it's not stolen." and until those responsible are caught... kevin shelby, lives in decatur "be aware of your surroundings and if you see something out of the ordinary, you should call the police." if you have any information about the theft or the sale of these guns, you're asked to call the decatur police department. reporting live in decatur, sk, waay 31 news police say the shotgun brands include