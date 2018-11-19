Clear

Charged With Drug Trafficking

Posted: Mon Nov 19 15:40:07 PST 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

one was hurt! meanwhile in jackson county -- 2 people are behind bars after a drug bust. harold smith and wesley phillips -- were charged with trafficking meth, receiving stolen property and possessing other drugs. during the bust, officials found meth packed for re-sale, marijuana and controlled pills. they also found a stolen handgun! smith was released on bond, but phillips is still in
