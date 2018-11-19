Speech to Text for Charged With Drug Trafficking

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

one was hurt! meanwhile in jackson county -- 2 people are behind bars after a drug bust. harold smith and wesley phillips -- were charged with trafficking meth, receiving stolen property and possessing other drugs. during the bust, officials found meth packed for re-sale, marijuana and controlled pills. they also found a stolen handgun! smith was released on bond, but phillips is still in