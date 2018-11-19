Clear

Police Investigate Home Robbery

Police Investigate Home Robbery

Posted: Mon Nov 19 15:39:00 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Nov 19 15:39:00 PST 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Police Investigate Home Robbery

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the infant. tonight -- huntsville police are investigating a home robbery after shots were fired in an apartment complex! police say 2 men wearing hoodies and bandanas -- walked into the apartment on cotton row demanding money and drugs. one man had a pistol -- the other had a shotgun. investigators said the man with the pistol hit the victim in the head several times and then fired a round into the apartment floor! fortunately -- no
Huntsville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 53°
Florence
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 46°
Fayetteville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events