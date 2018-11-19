Speech to Text for Arrested in Infant Rape Case

new details... deputies arrested a second suspect in connection to the rape of a 16 month old boy in tennessee. danielle bowen was charged with felony child neglect and failure to seek medical attention. she is a family member of the child. simon porter was arrested in scottsboro yesterday. he will be extradited to tennessee to face charges of raping