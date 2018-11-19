Speech to Text for Neighbors on Edge After Body Discovered

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the jackson county sheriffs office told me the body is so decomposed they could not determine if foul play is involved or if the body is a male or female. we're surprised because this a friendly community we live in our here. everybody gets along. billy olinger lives on highway 33 where the decomposed body was found on sunday afternoon ...when he watched waay 31's midday show, he couldn't believe what he heard. we're a little bit disturbed about this because we don't know who it is. it could be one of our community members.we want to get as much knowledge about this...that doesn't happen often. olinger said he's noticed people fishing along the creek... the jackson county sheriffs office told me they won't have any new information on the cause of death or the gender of the body until after the autopsy. but though this remains a mystery...olinger doesn't feel scared. so far, we have not had serious situations of any kind. the police patrol our county road 33 quit often in the afternoon. looking for people who might have problems and things like this. i asked the jackson county sheriff's office about any missing people in the area. they tell me they have one person in mind, but won't release any information about who it is or how long they've been missing. reporting live in jackson co brittany collins