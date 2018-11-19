News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-Team
Redstone
Space
Tech Alabama
Traffic Alert
Submit News
National
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Weather Watchers
Weather Classroom
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-Team
Redstone
Space
Tech Alabama
Traffic Alert
Submit News
National
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Weather Watchers
Weather Classroom
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Consumers Expected To Spend About $1,200 This Holiday
Experts estimate that holiday shoppers will spend about $1,200 this season.
Posted: Mon Nov 19 12:34:46 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Nov 19 12:34:46 PST 2018
Posted By: Denise Yost
Huntsville
Overcast
53°
Hi: 58° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 53°
More Weather
Florence
Overcast
54°
Hi: 55° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 54°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Overcast
57°
Hi: 59° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 57°
More Weather
Decatur
Overcast
53°
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 53°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
57°
Hi: 62° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 57°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Man stabbed at home in Lauderdale Co., suspects sought
Accused Lawrenceburg baby rapist arrested and jailed in Scottsboro
Madison Co. Schools start times may change next school year
One person dead in early morning wreck
Pfizer to raise prices on Lyrica, Viagra, 39 other medications
Second suspect arrested in connection to rape of 16-month-old boy in TN
Two people taken to hospital after wreck at Bailey Cove Rd. and 4 Mile Post Rd.
21-year-old mother dies in work-related accident in Colbert County
Decatur Police respond to wreck involving two tractor trailers at Wilson St. and 6th Ave.
Jackson County Sheriff's Office investigating dead body in Hollywood
Community Events