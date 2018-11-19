Speech to Text for LawCall: Rides For Hire

256-536-0077. the 31 "lawcall" lines are open now. we are going to talk about rides for hire, when you hire uber, a big limo crashed that happened not too long another in new york, a bus crash recently. flickr's a difference. michael timberlake is here from siniard, timberlake & league. between rides from hire and you driving me as a friend dropping me off somewhere. we're seeing a lot in the news >> michael timberlake: absolutel y. the difference between just getting a ride with a friend and a ride for hire is that you can make a claim against a driver and a ride for hire situation based upon negligence. if it's a friend, you have to prove some kind of willful or reckless action on behalf of that friend. so in a ride for hire situation, you can prove that the driver was negligent, then you can have a recovery against the driver and/or a company. you know, some of these incidents involve inclement weather, and law in alabama basically says that simply because someone, you know, slides on the roadway doesn't automatically mean that they were negligent. you still have to prove that they -- there was some condition out there -- it could be speed. it could be, you know, a sudden movement of the steering wheel, and it could be -- or something recognizing other cars were on the highway, you know, unsafe or sliding on the highway, you have to prove that they should have known that the condition was dangerous and that they didn't do anything about it.