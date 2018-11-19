Clear

One Dead in early Morning crash

Police identified the victim in a deadly early morning crash.

Posted: Mon Nov 19 10:23:00 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Nov 19 10:23:00 PST 2018
Posted By: Tremaine Davis

new details --police identified the victim in a deadly early morning crash. police say jerry humprey jr died when the car he was a passender in left the roadway on bob wade lane near garrison lane. police say the driver of the car was speeding... the car struck a metal utility pole, and ended up in a ditch on the side of the road police belive alcohol and drugs were a factor in the crash.. the driver's name has not been released, but he
