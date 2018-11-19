Speech to Text for Seasonably mild with clouds and showers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

over nelson. we have meteorologist kate mckenna here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. kate? the holiday week is starting out with a mostly cloudy sky and mild temperatures.i solated showers become a bit more scattered during the afternoon and evening and taper through the overnight hours.today's chance of rain is 30%. the rain today is thanks for a cold front.tomorro w, you'll feel the difference.clouds thin but temperatures will be running in the lower 50s.wednesday will be similarly sunny and cool, then we warm a tad for thanksgiving day.rain hold off until friday afternoon, so travel after the holiday will be damp through the weekend. on your morning. up next, we'll have the waay-31 fast cast, with all of your news headlines as you head out the door.