Jackson Co. Residents React to Rapist Arrest

boy. thanks for watching tonight. i'm greg privett. an investigator told waay 31 they believe the woman who made the call was driving through the area when she saw the subject of a manhunt. that man -- simon porter -- was spotted walking down highway 79 near skyline in jackson county. the caller recognized porter as the man on the tennessee bureau of investigation's top ten most wanted. waay 31's rodneya ross was in jackson county tonight ...and talked with people in the area about porter's arrest. i talked to some people at a gas station off highway 79 who told me they were at church when the man was arrested. they say while they weren't the ones who made the call they're happy he's off the streets. vo porter was picked up and taken to the scottsboro jail before being picked up by lawerenceburg tennessee police. porter is accused of raping his 16-month-oldson on november 10th. the baby was taken to vanderbilt hospital on tuesday. that's when the hospital notified police. they say the baby suffered damage that will last his whole life. porter was listed on the tennessee's 10 most wanted list after leaving the area in the middle of the investigation. in scottsboro, rr, waay 31 news.