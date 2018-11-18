Speech to Text for Accused Lawrenceburg baby rapist arrested and jailed in Scottsboro

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

you're looking at waay 31 video just in from scottsboro in jackson county. it shows lawrenceburg police taking simon porter back to tennessee. porter faces a charge of aggravated rape. the 33- year- old is accused of raping his own baby boy just over a week ago. the attack put porter's 16- month- old son in vanderbilt children's hospital in nashville. lawrenceburg police say the attack was so bad ... it caused damage that will last the rest of the infant's life. thanks for watching tonight at five. i'm greg privett. when porter took off from the lawrenceburg area in the middle of the investigation ... the tennessee bureau of investigations put him on their ten most wanted list. waay 31's brittany collins is live from the scottsboro city jail to tell you how police caught porter.brittany. scottsboro police officers told me that a woman recognized simon porter walking on highway 79 near skyline. she described him to investigators and they arrested him immediately. he was taken to the scottsboro city jail... lawrenceburg police say porter allegedly raped the 16-month-old on november 10th. doctors at vanderbilt university medical center notified police on tuesday. officials also say that the reward for his arrest increased from 25 hundred to 35 hundred dollars. i've reached out to the lawrenceburg police department to learn what's next for simon porter and the condition of the 16 month old...i'm still waiting for them to return my phone call. reporting live in scottsboro, brittany collins waay 31 news.