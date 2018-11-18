Speech to Text for Meridianville Middle School hosts fundraiser for wrestling team

professional wrestlers put on a show at meridianville middle school tonight, and it was all for the kids its the first year for the middle school's wrestling team. so rocket city chamipionship wrestling from right here in hazel green entertained the crowd, hoping to create excitement around the new sport at the school. i wanna see somebody get slammed, well as long as its not me you wanna see get slammed, i'll have an opportunity to get in the ring, we are definitely going to enjoy it have a good time, but really the goal is to raise as much money as we can to start a program oh yeah principal whitlow did get in the ring with the professional wrestlers...money from tonights event helps by the team their own mat, and other equipment.... so i had to one of the pros thoughts on helping out the kids. i want to help this school transform this school into my image, but for lutha to win the united states championship title. these guys never break character. meridianville middle's wrestling coach says his wrestlers are taught disicpline, sportsmanship and teamwork. if you want to help them out, checks can be dropped off at the school. ad-lib