Speech to Text for ALBERTVILLE POLICE WARN OF POTENTIAL PACKAGE THIEVES

right nowshoppers are gearing up for black friday and cyber monday. meanwhile ... some thieves might be gearing up too. thanks for watching tonight. i'm greg privett. police say 3 packages have already been stolen this year in albertville - and they're asking online shoppers to keep a close eye on their packages so they won't become victims. waay31s sierra phillips talked with people in albertville about what they're doing to stop thieves. angela macmahon is extremely familiar with online shopping.... macmahon "oohh...at least once a month" ...and she's familiar with thieves stealing packages. macmahon "i have to re-order the package and it was late for my daughters birthday..and she was devastated" albertville police say last year they had a string of package thefts. sometimes thieves would even follow delivery trucks. that's something online shoppers tell me doesn't surprise them. lacy "especially this time of year christmas, thanksgiving...a lot of people are doing all their shopping online it could be a problem" standup "that's why this year police offer this advice to online shoppers-- have packages delivered when someone you trust is home or somewhere secure" albertville shoppers i talked to were already ahead of the game and taking those extra precautions lacy "when they're out of town my job is to feed the dog and go get the packages" macmahon "some packages i'll send to my mothers house and not my house because i work so much" in albertville, sp waay31 news