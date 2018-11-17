Speech to Text for Church ready to open as warming center

with even colder temps heading our way this winter ... worshipers at one local church are ready to open their doors as a warming shelter. thanks for watching tonight. i'm greg privett. the grateful life community church is so committed to helping shelter people from the cold ... the folks there have made it a minitstry. this video shows people who are homeless along with their pets ... able to get inside out of the cold. waay 31's brittany collins stopped by the church and learned how volunteers are prepping to make the church a warming center. the folks at grateful life community church told me last year's warming shelter was a success because of all the help from the community. last winter they took in up to 70 people and pets. pkg a lot of these folks...you wind up homeless and never expect it. that's exactly what happens. the homeless don't have to wait until it's below freezing to come to the grateful life community church. every sunday, their doors are open. we have a clothing closet that hands out coats, light jackets, hoodies, thermals and underwear. we have they also hand out medicine...blankets...hygiene products and serve warm meals. we don't think about friend chicken as a luxury, but some of these folks who are living in tens or in the street...they may have friend chicken once a year. it's real warming and comfort food. once the temperature is below 32 degrees for 24 consecutive hours or if it's snowing... grateful life will open the church as a warming center...but this year they're doing things differently. we'll have sponsorship nights this year where we get groups or churches or anyone who wants to provide a meal. group singing or play bingo with our residents. right now, church volunteers are preparing for their thanksgiving feast tomorrow...they' re expectingto feed over a hundred people... i want people to have a loaded down plate. no one should leave here hungry, that's our goal. look live grateful life said they've already been tracking the weather...they're expecting this winter to be below freezing. reporting in huntsville brittany collins waay 31 news. the warming shelter has been a ministry of grateful