Speech to Text for 2018 Playoffs Round 2 Pt 2

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

thank you for sticking with us on our show.... colbert county's band trying to pep their team up as the indians were down 21 to 0 against the fyffe red devils. third quarter- zac pyron hands it off to mal mizeand he grabs a first down for the red devils by one yard. next play- pyron hands it off to ike rowell but a slew of indian defense takes him to the ground. same drive- pyron hands it off to jake stone and he bulldozes his way to the in zone for another red devil touchdown. colbert countys turn- lucas craft drops back and throws a pass that's almost intercepted by fyffes jake stone. next play- craft hands it off to ethan smith but red devils defense bear hugs him to the ground. the indians season comes to an end at the hands of fyffe. the red devils move on with the big 35-0 win. -now to falkville where pickens county takes on the blue devils in a big 1a match up. and the defensive line coach for the crimson tide showed up. -first play of the game, falkville qb aaron dove's pass is intended for # 8 christian angulo but it's thrown right to #8 on the defense for the interception. -next play, pickens county qb aljaron edwards passes deep to the endzone to jadavian johnson for the touchdown to put pickens county on the board. -second quarter now, the falkville defense holding strong as pickens county goes for it on 4th down. jacaurian washington takes the snap and barrels his way into the end zone for another touchdown -and pickens county wouldgo on to win 34to 15 - both muscle shoals and decatur lost their respective games which means the tennessee valley will have no further representatives in the 6a playoffs - and in 5a madison academy and east limestone both lost so 5a will play on without any team from the valley - deshler gets the victory 42 to 21 over fayette county to make to the 3rd round keeping the dream alive - westminster will take on piedmont in the 3rd round having made it to the quarter finals for the first time - fyffe advancing to 3rd round to play ohatchee who might be their toughest test so far this year as both are undefeated and ranked 1 and 2 in the polls - addison gets the win over ranburne 26 to 15 and will play aliceville and they beat collinsville 20 to 9 - mars hill moving on to the 3rd round to face south lamar after their win over winterboro 48 to 14 tomorrow we got alabama at home in bryant denney tomorrow for their brunch kickoff, thats 11 am with the citadel. we will see if tua is playing like his normal self after he took some hits against mississpi state. auburn has their last home game, it's senior day on the plains as they host liberty. tigers