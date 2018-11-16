Speech to Text for 2018 Playoffs Round 2

ian bodine, fake punt field super muddy, not much ball movement in first quarter, luke godsey nailed by leroy king still no score, clay chalkville trying to move the ball, they'll give it to the big dawg, bama committ dj dale. who gets some yardage. hey that worked lets try it again, dale on the move this time though tiger d puts a stop to it... but the cougars would go on to move the ball, willie miller will find the endzone in tthe second quarter 7-0/ hartselle finds the juice too in the second, keondre swoopes on the big gain, weaves through defenders gets the first down. but offense still can't get going, uncharacteris interception thrown by godsey... leroy king who had the big hit earlier gets the pick 6.. final 35-7 cougars hand tigers first loss of the season. - huge game for undefeated westminster christian taking on midfield patriots - first possession for the wildcats ian thies throws a screen pass to evan sheppard who jukes and does a nice spin, then turns on the jets and gets the first points of the game for a 34 yard td to put westminster up 7 to 0 - midfield with the ball after a wildcat fumble and anthony brown rolls out to his left and heaves it down field to anthony walker who beats his man and there was no catching him after that, putting the patriots on the board with this 85 yard touchdown, making the score 7 to 6 wildcats after a failed 2 point conversion - after yet another turnover by westminster, patriots karsten threatt gets the handoff and finds a huge opening with no wildcat even remotely close, he sprints 75 yards to put midfield on top 12 to 7 - westminster gets the come from behind win with a final of 48 to 44 and advances to the 3rd round the mars hill panthers making school history going to round 2 of the playoffs hosting the donohoe falcons. first quater- joseph hanson holds on to it and drops back making a pass to colton smith. he barley gets the ball and breaks a few falcon tackles before he's taken down. next play- hanson hands it off to peyton higgins. he makes his way down the field for a panther first down, before he's stopped same drive-- but now were on the 2 yard line. hanson hands it off to higgins again and he gets the touchdown. panthers first on the board. donohoe falcons turn- barry billings can't find anyone open and holds on to it but the panthers tackle him-- and it looks like a fumble as he's taken to the ground but the refs rule in favor of the falcons. next play- billingsdrops back can't find anyone and runs it but mars hill's brooks thompson sacks him. mars hill baby, the panthers win big 35-7 and advance to round three! lets get to some 4a action... dar hosting oneona taveris hill brandon howard beautilful throw howard shakes off defenders td patriots on the move quick flip from william bailey to benjamin lewis he'll get up the field, check this out bailey to lewis again with the connect, touchdown patriots!!! oneona still trying to extend their lead, dude this catch is amazing get it out, howard with the one-handed grab. that sets them up for this play where hill throws another beaitul ball to jaden kent. touchdown oneona. they win 56-20. next up... we've got the eight and three clay central volunteers... taking on the ten and one madison academy mustangs... at milton frank stadium in huntsville... after getting the ball on muffed punt... the mustangs luke nail sneaks this in from the one yard line... madison up 7 nothing late in the first... next drive for the mustangs... play action pass... nail chucks this puppy up deep to clay pit-sin-os for the fifty yard touchdown... madison up 13 nothing at the end of the first after missing the extra point... but clay central rallies and wins 44-19. got a lot more action coming up including a look at next week's brackets, you don't wanna miss it, we'll see you back here in just a few on waay 31's friday night football show.