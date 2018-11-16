Speech to Text for Tour bus safety

in the wake of the deadly bus crash in mississippi that killed two huntsville women we're doing some digging to find out exactly how safe charter buses are... i'm dan shaffer... and i'm demetria mcclenton... waay 31's kody fisher joins us live in huntsville with what he's learned! insurance institute for highway safety statistics show if you get on to a charter bus here in huntsville... you will be statistically safer than travelling any other way... linda hale and her husband say the deadly crash in mississippi has changed their views on tour bus safety... linda hale "i would not get on a tour bus at all now." the safety director of spirit coach in huntsville understands why people would say that... ken smith/safety director of spirit coach "you really cringe when something like that happens, because it reflects on all of us." but smith says the charter bus industry is highly regulated for safety by the federal government... ken smith/safety director of spirit coach "dot comes in and at least once a year and sometimes more often and checks all of our equipment." nats: door opening feet up steps kody fisher "on top of meeting strict regulations for the safety of the bus itself there's also strict regulations for the drivers as well." ken smith/safety director of spirit coach "they're only allowed to drive ten hours total per day. only allowed so many hours not driving on duty and so forth." in 2016 statistics from the insurance institute for highway safety show deaths involving buses... which includes large trucks... made up just two percent of the total number of deaths on the road... those stats are the reason craig toocheck will continue to ride charter buses following this accident... craig toocheck/rides buses often "you're much more likely to get in a car crash than you are in a bus, so i feel generally safe overall." stats from the insurance institute for highway safety show 37 percent of deaths in 2016 on the roads were people in cars... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31 news...